WHO report reveals 20 toxic cough syrups from India, Indonesia linked to 300 deaths

The World Health Organisation has identified 20 toxic cough syrups from India and Indonesia, manufactured by 15 different companies and linked to 300 global deaths. Investigations are ongoing, and while the WHO has not confirmed a direct link, affected countries are collaborating in the probe.

In an email to the Indian Express, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier confirmed that these 20 products are all syrups that were manufactured by 15 different companies from India and Indonesia. They were either cough syrups, paracetamol or vitamin syrups.

Among the identified contaminated syrups, seven were produced in India by Maiden Pharmaceuticals (Haryana), Marion Biotech (Noida) and QP Pharmachem (Punjab), while the remaining majority were manufactured in Indonesia.

This news comes just weeks after the government made quality checks on exports mandatory, following the deaths of several children in Gambia and Uzbekistan linked to India-made syrups.

While the WHO has not confirmed a direct link between the incidents, ongoing investigations are being conducted in collaboration with the affected countries. Indian authorities, too, are probing bribery claims in the toxic cough syrup tests.

The primary objective is to prevent further consumption of contaminated medicines and remove them from the supply chain. The WHO only issues medical product alerts when there is sufficient evidence of contamination.

What cases have been reported previously?

The first case came to light in October of last year when the WHO issued its initial medical product alert for contaminated syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which resulted in the deaths of 70 children in the Gambia.

Similarly, in Indonesia, approximately 200 children died due to acute kidney injury associated with eight contaminated syrups.

