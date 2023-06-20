WHO report reveals 20 toxic cough syrups from India, Indonesia linked to 300 deaths

CNBC TV18
homehealthcare NewsWHO report reveals 20 toxic cough syrups from India, Indonesia linked to 300 deaths

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 12:24:18 PM IST (Published)

The World Health Organisation has identified 20 toxic cough syrups from India and Indonesia, manufactured by 15 different companies and linked to 300 global deaths. Investigations are ongoing, and while the WHO has not confirmed a direct link, affected countries are collaborating in the probe.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified 20 toxic cough syrups from India and Indonesia during its ongoing probe into contaminated medicines. The syrups are linked to 300 global deaths and were produced by 15 different manufacturers between the two nations.

In an email to the Indian Express, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier confirmed that these 20 products are all syrups that were manufactured by 15 different companies from India and Indonesia. They were either cough syrups, paracetamol or vitamin syrups.
Among the identified contaminated syrups, seven were produced in India by Maiden Pharmaceuticals (Haryana), Marion Biotech (Noida) and QP Pharmachem (Punjab), while the remaining majority were manufactured in Indonesia.
