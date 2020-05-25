WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment amid safety concerns

The World Health Organization on Monday temporarily suspended its trial of hydroxycholoroquine, the drug backed by President Donald Trump to combat the deadly coronavirus, over safety concerns.

“The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the safety data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a press briefing.

"The review will consider data collected so far in the Solidarity Trial and, in particular robust randomised available data, to adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine, which Trump has repeatedly touted as a potential game changer in fighting the coronavirus, is an anti-malarial drug that’s also used by doctors to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Numerous clinical trials are looking to see if it’s effective in fighting the coronavirus, but it is not a proven treatment.

But despite the lack of scientific evidence presenting hydroxychloroquine as a viable coronavirus treatment option, Trump told reporters earlier this month that he has been taking the drug to avoid contracting the disease.

“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said during a roundtable event at the White House.

“A lot of good things have come out. You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it.”

The White House declined to comment. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.