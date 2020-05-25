Healthcare
WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment amid safety concerns
Updated : May 25, 2020 11:34 PM IST
The World Health Organization on Monday temporarily suspended its trial of hydroxycholoroquine, the drug backed by President Donald Trump to combat the deadly coronavirus, over safety concerns.
“The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the safety data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a press briefing.
Numerous clinical trials are looking to see if it’s effective in fighting the coronavirus, but it is not a proven treatment.