WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

In a major development, the WHO on Wednesday said it has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This comes after the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of WHO recommended EUL status for Covaxin.

"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19 ," the global health body said in a tweet.

"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19."

Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South East Asia, in a tweet, said, "Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin."