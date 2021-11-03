WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

In a major development, the WHO on Wednesday said it has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This comes after the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of WHO recommended EUL status for Covaxin.
"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19," the global health body said in a tweet.
🆕 WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021
Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South East Asia, in a tweet, said, "Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin."
"The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source told.