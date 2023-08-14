WHO to organise global summit on traditional medicines in Gujarat

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will inaugurate the event in the presence of Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is going to organise a global summit on traditional medicine on August 17-18 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The summit at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre is co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said the summit will serve as a platform for experts to delve into the latest scientific advancements in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health for all.

"It is very natural that after the foundation laying ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar last year, we are going to witness this first global event in India. It testifies to the multi-dimensional strides taken by various traditional medicine systems of our country in the recent past," he said.

"With contemporary practices aided by visionary policies and digital initiatives, India has demonstrated a path for achieving universal health coverage (UHIC) through traditional medicine systems," he added.

Manoj Jhalani, Director, Department of Health Systems Development, WHO South East Asia Regional Centre said that the summit is expected to develop a roadmap toward creating a more healthier world for future generations.

G20 health ministers, regional directors of WHO and eminent invitees from countries across WHO's six regions are expected to be in the list of attendees along with well-known medical experts of the field.