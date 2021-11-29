WHO names new COVID-19 variant Omicron, avoids ‘Nu’ and ‘Xi’; here's why

The World Health Organization has named the B.1.1.529 variant of COVID, first identified in South Africa, as Omicron. The variant is named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. According to experts, WHO’s naming system is used for public communication about variants, which makes it less confusing and easier.

Earlier, WHO had named B.1.617.2, the variant that emerged in India, as Delta, which is the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet. Some other known "variants of concern" are Alpha, Beta and Gamma, while "variants of interest" were named Lambda and Mu.

Till now, WHO has named seven such "variants of interest" or "variants of concern" with Greek letters.

There were some other variants of interest, like Eta, Kappa and Iota, which were withdrawn by the WHO as they posed less risk than earlier.

Why WHO adopted the naming system?

Earlier this year, an expert committee had advised WHO of using the Greek alphabets to describe coronavirus strains. The system was designed to ensure there is no geographical stigma and discrimination associated with the virus.

According to Nature, countries become more hesitant towards sharing data on the coronavirus strain when they are singled out by media outlets or blamed for creating a variant. This also delays announcing new variants. To avoid such negative publicity, the new system was designed for naming the variants.

The names do not alter the alphanumeric nomenclature systems used by researchers. The location where a variant was identified is also mentioned for the reference of the researchers. However, it provides an alternative name for public communication.

The WHO chose the Greek alphabets as they are popular among the international media and policymakers.

"It makes it really cumbersome to talk about when you’re constantly using an alphabet soup of variant designations. Ultimately people end up calling it the UK variant or the South African variant," Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

Why WHO skipped Nu and XI

The WHO has skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet while naming the variants after Omicron . These are “nu” and "xi."

"‘Nu’ is too easily confused with 'new'. And 'xi' was not used because it is a common last name," The New York Times reported quoting WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic. Speculations are rife that “Xi” was avoided as it is part of the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to Jasarevic, WHO avoided using names that would cause "offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups", the New York Times report added. Many experts are criticising WHO over naming of the new variant.

Martin Kulldorff, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Epidemiologist tweeted, "News of new Nu variant, but WHO is jumping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi."

News of new Nu variant, but WHO is jumping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi.

Paul Nuki, Senior Editor, Global Health Security of Telegraph revealed quoting a WHO source that the new variant has been named as Omicron ‘to avoid stigmatizing a region’. He tweeted, "A WHO source confirmed the letters Nu and Xi of the Greek alphabet had been deliberately avoided. Nu had been skipped to avoid confusion with the word ‘new’ and Xi had been skipped to ‘avoid stigmatising a region’, they said."

A WHO source confirmed the letters Nu and Xi of the Greek alphabet had been deliberately avoided. Nu had been skipped to avoid confusion with the word "new" and Xi had been skipped to "avoid stigmatising a region", they said.



All pandemics inherently political!