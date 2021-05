The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said the two coronavirus variants first found in India will be known as "Delta" and "Kappa".

"COVID-19 variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa'," the WHO said.

According to the WHO, the new labels were chosen after wide consultation and a review of many potential naming systems.

"The labels don't replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research. No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting Covid variants," said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO.