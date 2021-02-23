WHO launches compensation program for vaccine side-effects under COVAX Updated : February 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST Most countries, including India, still do not have a liability program for the vaccinations currently underway. The vaccines procured or distributed through the COVAX facility are undergoing a regulatory scrutiny based on the data on efficacy and safety submitted by vaccine developers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply