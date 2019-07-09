In association with
WHO keeps key lung cancer drugs off its essential medicines list

Updated : July 09, 2019 10:30 PM IST

The WHO's Essential Medicines List, which includes treatments that the WHO regards as global standards that should be available everywhere, aims to help governments make the best choices for their health systems.
The latest edition rejected Keytruda from Merck, Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Tecentriq from Roche for non-small cell lung cancer, where they have combined for billions of dollars in sales in recent years.
