WHO issues warning against cough, cold remedies containing Pholcodine

According to the WHO, individuals who have consumed Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the last 12 months before undergoing surgical procedures involving general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) may be susceptible to severe allergic reactions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (July 19) raised an alarm regarding the safety of cough and cold remedies containing Pholcodine.

The organisation's news page issued an alert to healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities, highlighting the potential risk of anaphylactic reactions associated with the prior use of Pholcodine-containing products.

According to the WHO, individuals who have consumed Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the last 12 months before undergoing surgical procedures involving general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) may be susceptible to severe allergic reactions.

Following the WHO's warning, several regulatory authorities have conducted thorough reviews and subsequently withdrawn or restricted the use of Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies. In addition, certain regulatory agencies have issued cautionary statements to both healthcare professionals and consumers alike.

The matter was brought before the Subject Expert Committee (Antimicrobial and Antiviral) during a meeting on June 28, 2023. The purpose of the meeting was to gather expert opinions on the safety alert published by the WHO concerning the prior use of Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies and the risk of perioperative anaphylactic reactions to neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs).

The committee engaged in extensive deliberation and concluded by recommending the issuance of an advisory to doctors, healthcare professionals, and consumers.

Based on the committee's recommendation, the following advisory has been provided:

To doctors and healthcare professionals:

Advise patients to discontinue the use of Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies and recommend alternative treatments for their symptoms.

Verify whether patients scheduled for procedures involving general anesthesia and neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) have used Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the past 12 months while remaining vigilant about the potential occurrence of anaphylactic reactions in such patients.

To consumers:

Exercise caution when considering the use of Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies and consult with a doctor or pharmacist for alternative treatment options.