WHO issues medical alert as fake Covishield vaccines found in India, Uganda

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a medical product alert on 'falsified' COVID-19 vaccine Covishield identified in India and Uganda. The Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of Covishield, has confirmed that some vials reported at the patient level were fake.

The WHO's global surveillance and monitoring system for substandard and fake medical products reported it in July and August this year. This comes despite the government's efforts to provide genuine vaccines against coronavirus in a transparent manner.

"Falsified COVID-19 vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and place an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems. It is important to detect and remove these falsified products from circulation to prevent harm to patients," the WHO said.

The WHO said some vials were identified as fake that they deliberately or fraudulently misrepresent their identity, composition, or source. In India, Covishield 2ml was identified while the SII does not manufacture the vaccine in 2ml (four doses). In Uganda, Covishield with Batch 4121Z040 and the expiry date (10.08.2021) was found, which SII confirmed to WHO was fake.

"Genuine Covishield vaccine is indicated for active immunisation of individuals 18 years or older for the prevention of coronavirus disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The use of genuine COVID-19 vaccines should be in accordance with official guidance from national regulatory authorities," the WHO said.

The WHO has asked countries for increased vigilance within the supply chains and also in hospitals, clinics, vaccination centres. It added that all medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers.