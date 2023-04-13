WHO issues advisory after China reports first human death from H3N8 bird flu, check details here

The H3N8 bird flu virus can spread to humans through exposure to live or dead poultry or due to contact with contaminated surfaces. So far only 3 cases of human infection have been reported in China.

The first human death from H3N8 bird flu has been reported in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The deceased, a 56-year-old woman from China's Guangdong province, was only the third human to be infected with the H3N8 virus. As per the WHO, all three cases have been reported from China.

The patient was hospitalised on March 3 for severe pneumonia, and she died on March 16. As per the WHO’s official statement, environmental samples were collected from the patient's residence and the wet market where the patient visited. All samples returned positive results for influenza A(H3), the WHO said.

The severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance system detected the case, and it was reported that the patient had several underlying conditions.

She also had a history of exposure to live poultry and contamination from wild birds around her home.

ALSO READ |

So far, no close contacts of the patient were found to be infected, according to the WHO.

What is H3N8 bird flu?

The H3N8 virus was first detected in wild birds in the 1960s and then, it was also detected in other animals.

The virus spreads to humans usually due to exposure to live or dead poultry and in contaminated environments. It can cause severe respiratory ailments which can lead to pneumonia and death in humans. So far, human-to-human transmission of the disease has not been reported.

However, the H3N8 virus is common among birds and has little to no effect on them, according to a Reuters report.

WHO advisory

The WHO has issued an advisory to minimise the risk of infection. The world health body has recommended countries increase public awareness of the importance of avoiding contact with high-risk environments such as live animal markets/farms, live poultry, or surfaces that may be contaminated by poultry or bird faeces.

ALSO READ | XBB1.16 variant behind sudden Covid case surge in India

It has advised people to maintain good hand hygiene, frequent sanitisation and use respiratory protection in risky environments. Travellers to countries with known outbreaks of animal influenza are advised to avoid contact with high-risk environments.

Further, the WHO advised against any travel or trade restrictions based on the information available on the infection at this time. It has stressed the importance of global surveillance to detect any evolution in the viral strain which can pose a threat to humans.

The WHO has further advised poultry workers to get a seasonal influenza vaccination.

Also, under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005), countries have been instructed to immediately notify the WHO of any laboratory-confirmed case of human infection.