WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

Updated : July 10, 2020 07:34 AM IST

WHO's stance also recognized the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the organization has long downplayed.
The agency said that most spread is via droplets from infected people who cough or sneeze, but added that people without symptoms are also capable of transmitting the disease.
