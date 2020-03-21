  • SENSEX
WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp to debunk COVID-19 myths

Updated : March 21, 2020 12:41 PM IST

To contact the WHO Health Alert, save the number +41 79 893 1892 in phone contacts, and then simply text the word 'Hi' in a WhatsApp message to get started.
The WHO Health Alert will provide official information on topics such as how to protect yourself from infection, travel advice, and debunking new coronavirus myths.
The service is initially launching in English but will be available in all six languages within the coming weeks (English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.)
