The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (April 30) allowed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, adding another shot to its approved list of vaccines in the fight against the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across several countries, The Hill reported.

The vaccine from Moderna joins shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, and Janssen on WHO's list of emergency use vaccines, according to the report.

"The WHO has issued Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for our COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older," announced Moderna in an official tweet.

The @WHO has issued Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for our COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Read more: https://t.co/hGuRTHACem pic.twitter.com/FxzzhpygqI — Moderna (@moderna_tx) April 30, 2021

WHO experts have recommended the vaccine for patients over 18 years of age and the jab is mRNA-based with an efficacy rate of 94.1 percent, according to WHO estimates, the report mentioned.

The temperature at which the vaccine can be stored is between -25°C and -15°C. It can also be stored for up to 30 days at temperatures between 2°C and 8°C, according to a report from ANI.

The inclusion of Moderna's shot to the WHO's list of emergency use vaccines is a prerequisite for it to become a part of COVAX. The COVAX is a program to distribute vaccine shots to low-income countries thus allowing them to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer the COVID-19 vaccine, The Hill reported.

The Moderna shot received emergency use authorisation from the US in December, and the European Union approved its use in January, according to The Hill report.

The authorisation has come as the world is grappling with the pandemic and many countries have made it a priority to vaccinate their entire population so as to significantly curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.