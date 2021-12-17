WHO gives emergency use nod to Serum Institute's Covovax

Pune-based Serum Institute of India's (SII) second COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, has received emergency use authorisation from the World Health Organisation.

SII is producing the vaccine under licence from American biotechnology company Novavax. The vaccine will be a part of the COVAX facility portfolio and gives a much-needed boost to the global effort to vaccine people in poorer countries.

"Today, the World Health Organization issued and emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the global health body said in a statement.

WHO’s EUL procedure measures the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a pre-condition for the COVAX portfolio. The EUL also allows other countries to hasten their own regulatory approval to import and administer the vaccines.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla called the decision "another milestone" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine has shown "excellent safety and efficacy", he said.