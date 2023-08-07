WHO flags contaminated India-made cough syrup in Iraq

The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, was obtained from a location in Iraq and was submitted for laboratory analysis. It was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt. Ltd, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, WHO said in its medical products alert.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a "Medical Product Alert" on a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian company — making it the atleast fourth such alert for an Indian company in less than a year.

The WHO said a batch of cough syrup, branded COLD OUT, obtained from a location in Iraq, is contaminated as it contains unacceptable amounts of toxic chemicals — diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. The cough syrup is manufactured by Indian company, FOURRTS Lab, for another Indian company DABILIFE Pharma.

The cough syrup, which contains paracetamol and chlorpheniramine and is used to treat common cold and allergy symptoms, was identified by a third party around a month before the medical product was issued.

After a lab analysis, the sample was said to contain 0.25 percent of diethylene glycol and 2.1 percent of ethylene glycol. Notably, the acceptable safety limit for both is no more than 0.1 percent.

These contaminants, as described by the WHO, are ‘toxic chemicals’. They are used as industrial solvents and anti freeze agents. The WHO said these substances should not be present in medicines as they are fatal even in small amounts.

The WHO indicated that there have been cases, from at least seven countries, regarding contamination in counter cough syrups in the past few months. Also, there have been multiple instances involving Indian companies which industry watchers say is difficult to ignore.

In October 2022, Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups were linked to the death of 70 children in Gambia. This was followed by reports of Marion Biotech’s cough syrups linked to death of 19 children in Uzbekistan.

The WHO also pulled up Punjab-based QP Pharma Chem for contaminated cough syrups found in Marshal Islands and Micronesia, while Nigeria’s Regulator pulled up Mumbai-based SyneCare.

Meanwhile, the Indian government denied the allegations against Maiden Pharma.

It's just not cough syrups. There have been instances of contaminated eye drops emerging in Sri Lanka and the US.

When it comes to ethylene glycol and di ethylene glycol, experts said that many issues are due to lax manufacturing practices and inadequacies in the supply chain. While the government has taken steps to tighten compliance, the issue is that the contamination of the supply chain could be so widespread that such isolated events will be keep occurring as the supply chain is so infiltrated and difficult to track.