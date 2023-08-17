The World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush convened the first-ever global summit on traditional medicine in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The two-day global summit was inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya,Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on August 17, Thursday.

The summit, focusing on the role of traditional medical practices in addressing health challenges and promoting sustainable development, kicked off with an address by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who highlighted India's rich history of traditional medicine.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, "India has a rich history of traditional medicine through Ayurveda, including Yoga, which has been shown to be effective in alleviating pain. The Gujarat Declaration, the main outcome of this summit, will focus on integration of traditional medicines in national health systems, and help unlock the power of traditional medicine through science."

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed optimism about the summit's potential impact. As reported by ANI, the Health Minister said, “This global summit will provide a unique opportunity for us, to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and establish international partnerships, to advance the agenda of Traditional and Complementary Medicine and to work together towards promoting and leveraging, the potential of traditional healing practices worldwide.”

The event, which will conclude on August 19, aims to address crucial global health priorities. The three main focus areas of the meeting include health emergencies prevention, pharmaceutical sector cooperation, and digital health innovations for universal health coverage.

G20 Health Ministers, Regional Directors of WHO, and participants from countries across all six WHO regions will also attend the two-day event.

Other notable attendees include traditional medicine practitioners, health workers and representatives from civil society organisations.

WHO Director-General, said. “Bringing traditional medicine into the mainstream of health care -- appropriately, effectively, and above all, safely based on the latest scientific evidence -- can help bridge access gaps for millions of people around the world. It would be an important step toward people-centred and holistic approaches to health and well-being,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Ghebreyesus arrived in India on Wednesday and visited a wellness and health center in Adraj-Gandhinagar, where he praised the healthcare arrangements.

Taking to social media, Tedros expressed his delight about being in India for various health-related events, including the WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting.

Furthermore, he shared his experience of visiting the wellness center, mentioning, "Honoured to visit the wellness and health centre in Adraj-Gandhinagar, #India, which provides #primaryhealthcare services, including maternal care and management of non-communicable diseases, to almost 5000 people from 1000 households. This is what #HealthForAll looks like."

Earlier, in a press conference held on August 14 in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, highlighted the significance of this summit as a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering collaboration among global experts, said a PIB release.

“By blending traditional practices with contemporary practices aided by visionary policies and digital initiatives, India has demonstrated a path for achieving universal health coverage (UHC) through traditional medicine systems,” MoS Ayush, MM Kalubhai, said.

Furthermore, Manoj Jhalani, Director of the Department of Health Systems Development at WHO South East Asia Regional Centre, emphasised the summit's significance in charting a path towards a holistic and healthier world for future generations. He highlighted the interconnection between human health, planetary harmony and technological advancement as central themes of the event at the press conference.

What does WHO say about the collaboration?

According to an official release by WHO , the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in March 2022, with the support of the Government of India, reflects a proactive response to the growing global interest in traditional medicine.

The centre serves as a knowledge hub, bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science to enhance people's health and well-being. It supplements WHO's core functions across regional offices and headquarters, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to traditional medicine.

The summit is being held on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers meeting. Health ministers from 30 countries will attend this two-day event.