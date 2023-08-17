The World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush convened the first-ever global summit on traditional medicine in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The two-day global summit was inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 17, Thursday.

This first-ever summit on traditional medicine aims to bring together experts, practitioners and policymakers to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the field of traditional medicine, with the overarching goal of promoting global health and well-being.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed optimism about the summit's potential impact. As reported by ANI, the Health Minister said, “This global summit will provide a unique opportunity for us, to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and establish international partnerships, to advance the agenda of Traditional and Complementary Medicine and to work together towards promoting and leveraging, the potential of traditional healing practices worldwide.”

The event was graced by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, and Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

G20 Health Ministers, Regional Directors of WHO, and participants from countries across all six WHO regions will also attend the two-day event.

Other notable attendees include traditional medicine practitioners, health workers and representatives from civil society organisations.

WHO Director-General, said. “Bringing traditional medicine into the mainstream of health care -- appropriately, effectively, and above all, safely based on the latest scientific evidence -- can help bridge access gaps for millions of people around the world. It would be an important step toward people-centred and holistic approaches to health and well-being,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Earlier, in a press conference held on August 14 in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, highlighted the significance of this summit as a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering collaboration among global experts, said a PIB release.

“By blending traditional practices with contemporary practices aided by visionary policies and digital initiatives, India has demonstrated a path for achieving universal health coverage (UHC) through traditional medicine systems,” MoS Ayush, MM Kalubhai, said.

Furthermore, Manoj Jhalani, Director of the Department of Health Systems Development at WHO South East Asia Regional Centre, emphasised the summit's significance in charting a path towards a holistic and healthier world for future generations. He highlighted the interconnection between human health, planetary harmony and technological advancement as central themes of the event at the press conference.

What does WHO say about the collaboration?

According to an official release by WHO , the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in March 2022, with the support of the Government of India, reflects a proactive response to the growing global interest in traditional medicine. The centre serves as a knowledge hub, bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science to enhance people's health and well-being. It supplements WHO's core functions across regional offices and headquarters, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to traditional medicine.

The summit is being held on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers meeting. Health ministers from 30 countries will attend this two-day event.