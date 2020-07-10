Healthcare WHO experts to visit China as part of COVID-19 investigation Updated : July 10, 2020 03:16 PM IST More than 120 nations called for an investigation into the origins of the virus at the World Health Assembly in May. An Associated Press investigation showed that in January, WHO officials were privately frustrated over the lack of transparency and access in China, according to internal audio recordings. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply