WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, will need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,154.15
|41.00
|3.68
|JSW Steel
|693.25
|14.25
|2.10
|Tata Motors
|340.50
|5.85
|1.75
|ONGC
|123.85
|1.85
|1.52
|Hindalco
|374.55
|5.50
|1.49
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|0.0000
|0.00
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5590
|0.0620
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3190
|0.0460
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|0.0002
|0.03