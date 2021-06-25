Home

    WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

    WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, will need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.

