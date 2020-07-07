Healthcare
WHO doesn't see bubonic plague in China as high risk
Updated : July 07, 2020 04:25 PM IST
Local authorities in the city of Bayan Nur in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague.
It followed four reported cases of plague in people there last November, including two of pneumonic plague, a deadlier variant.
"We are monitoring the outbreaks in China, we are watching that closely and in partnership with the Chinese authorities and Mongolian authorities," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.