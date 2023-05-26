WHO chief warns countries to prepare for 'deadlier' pandemics than COVID-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, had recently announced that COVID-19 was not a public health emergency anymore. However, he underscored that this downgrade did not mean that the COVID-19 has ceased to be a global health threat.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries across the globe to be prepared for another pandemic, which could possibly be "even deadlier" than COVID-19.

Ghebreyesus, during a recent address at the 76th World Health Assembly, said that the threat of another variant emerging, which causes fresh surges of diseases and death, is still prevalent. And so is the threat of another pathogen emerging with a deadlier potential.

He said that even though COVID-19 is not a global public health emergency anymore, countries should still work on strengthening their response to the disease and prepare themselves for future pandemics as well as other threats so that when the next time such a situation arises, a collective and decisive response is in place.

He also reminded countries across the globe that pandemics are not just the only threats that they face in t.

He said as under the sustainable development goals (SDGs), which have a deadline of 2030, the COVID-19 pandemic had significant implications with regard to health-related targets. It also impacted the progress made towards the triple billion targets that were announced at the World Health Assembly 2017.

The WHO chief said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has blown us off the course, but has also shown us why the SDGs must stay our north star and why we should pursue them with the same determination and urgency with which we countered the pandemic."

