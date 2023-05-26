homehealthcare NewsWHO chief warns countries to prepare for 'deadlier' pandemics than COVID 19

WHO chief warns countries to prepare for 'deadlier' pandemics than COVID-19

WHO chief warns countries to prepare for 'deadlier' pandemics than COVID-19
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 11:58:23 AM IST (Published)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, had recently announced that COVID-19 was not a public health emergency anymore. However, he underscored that this downgrade did not mean that the COVID-19 has ceased to be a global health threat.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries across the globe to be prepared for another pandemic, which could possibly be "even deadlier" than COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, recently announced that COVID-19 was not a public health emergency anymore. However, he underscored that this downgrade did not mean that COVID-19 has ceased to be a global health threat.
Ghebreyesus, during a recent address at the 76th World Health Assembly, said that the threat of another variant emerging, which causes fresh surges of diseases and death, is still prevalent. And so is the threat of another pathogen emerging with a deadlier potential.
He said that even though COVID-19 is not a global public health emergency anymore, countries should still work on strengthening their response to the disease and prepare themselves for future pandemics as well as other threats so that when the next time such a situation arises, a collective and decisive response is in place.
Also Read: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches National Medical Device Policy 2023
He also reminded countries across the globe that pandemics are not just the only threats that they face in t.
He said as under the sustainable development goals (SDGs), which have a deadline of 2030, the COVID-19 pandemic had significant implications with regard to health-related targets. It also impacted the progress made towards the triple billion targets that were announced at the World Health Assembly 2017.
The WHO chief said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has blown us off the course, but has also shown us why the SDGs must stay our north star and why we should pursue them with the same determination and urgency with which we countered the pandemic."
Also Read: How India plans to stop chemists from forcing customers to buy entire strips of tablets
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

COVID-19World Health Organisation

Recommended Articles

View All

Tax Talks: RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs

May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman

May 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour 

May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated

May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read