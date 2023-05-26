English
    WHO chief warns countries to prepare for 'deadlier' pandemics than COVID-19

    WHO chief warns countries to prepare for 'deadlier' pandemics than COVID-19
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, had recently announced that COVID-19 was not a public health emergency anymore. However, he underscored that this downgrade did not mean that the COVID-19 has ceased to be a global health threat.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries across the globe to be prepared for another pandemic, which could possibly be "even deadlier" than COVID-19.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, recently announced that COVID-19 was not a public health emergency anymore. However, he underscored that this downgrade did not mean that COVID-19 has ceased to be a global health threat.
    Ghebreyesus, during a recent address at the 76th World Health Assembly, said that the threat of another variant emerging, which causes fresh surges of diseases and death, is still prevalent. And so is the threat of another pathogen emerging with a deadlier potential.
