WHO calls for increased global action against tobacco
Updated : July 28, 2019 12:43 PM IST
The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 80 lakh people a year.
About 500 crore people, or 65 percent of the world's population, are now covered by at least one of the WHO's recommended anti-tobacco measures launched in 2007.
