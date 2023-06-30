WHO says it’s aware of reports on killer cough syrups using industrial grade PG, but no proof yet

The WHO on January 11 alerted Uzbekistan on cough syrups imported from India after the death of 18 children who had taken the medicine manufactured by Marion Biotech. It is alleged that industrial grade propylene glycol was used in the manufacture of the killer cough syrups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of the media reports that mentioned the use of industrial grade propylene glycol (PG) in the manufacture of cough syrups, the UN agency told CNBC-TV18. However, it lacks the evidence to substantiate the media reports.

The WHO on January 11 alerted Uzbekistan on the issue of contamination of cough syrups imported from India. The alert was issued after 18 children died in Uzbekistan in December 2022, after consuming the cough syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech.

Following this, in March, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India cancelled the licence of Noida-based Marion Biotech.

The WHO said that it is saddened by these cases of contamination that were reported in several countries over the past months. Meanwhile, the UN agency will continue its work to investigate the matter together with those who were impacted.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had issued a call for action in January to all member states to increase their surveillance and testing efforts as many people are needlessly being put at risk.

It has also welcomed action by countries that were impacted by this to investigate the cause of the adverse events and deaths. The WHO said it has been trying to understand the original source of contamination.