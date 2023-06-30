WHO says it’s aware of reports on killer cough syrups using industrial grade PG, but no proof yet

By CNBCTV18.com

The WHO on January 11 alerted Uzbekistan on cough syrups imported from India after the death of 18 children who had taken the medicine manufactured by Marion Biotech. It is alleged that industrial grade propylene glycol was used in the manufacture of the killer cough syrups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of the media reports that mentioned the use of industrial grade propylene glycol (PG) in the manufacture of cough syrups, the UN agency told CNBC-TV18. However, it lacks the evidence to substantiate the media reports. The WHO on January 11 alerted Uzbekistan on the issue of contamination of cough syrups imported from India. The alert was issued after 18 children died in Uzbekistan in December 2022, after consuming the cough syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech.

Following this, in March, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India cancelled the licence of Noida-based Marion Biotech.