White House chief medical advisor Fauci says masks likely to become seasonal post pandemic: Report
Updated : May 10, 2021 02:00:38 IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci says people might wear masks to reduce the chances of catching or spreading respiratory diseases.
The leading American immunologist claimed that there is no doubt that the US undercounted fatal COVID-19 cases
The official guidelines on wearing a mask have been a point of political contention in the US since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic
