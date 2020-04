The IPCA Labs stock has gained almost 20 percent since March and is currently trading less than 15 percent lower from its 52-week high. While the entire pharma sector has seen a run-up, the optimism specifically for IPCA Labs stems from the fact that it is one of the largest manufacturers of Hydroxychloroquine or HCQS.

The anti-malarial drug also used for conditions such as Lupus and arthritis is now being touted as one of the drugs used to battle against COVID-19. While the jury is still out on the side effects and the overall effectiveness of the drug against COVID-19, countries across the world are stacking up their supplies.

India had a few weeks ago banned the export of HCQS but there now seems to be some consideration on exports due to India’s market share in the drug. While Taiwan and Italy have some presence in the manufacture of this drug, India has the lion's share. Indian companies IPCA Labs and Zydus Cadila are two of the dominant manufacturers of the HCQS. Currently, both companies are supplying the Indian government with orders to buffer up supplies of the drug. To put the current demand of HCQS into perspective. Ipca labs was earlier supplying 2 to 2.5 crore tablets per month to the Indian market, this was mainly for indications such as Lupus and Arthritis. The central government has now placed an order for a total of 10 crore tablets between both Zydus Cadila and IPCA Labs. IPCA is supplying over 50 percent of this 10 crore tablet order. Separately, IPCA has already supplied around 2 to 2.5 crore tablets to state governments.

In terms of capacity the company has the capacity to manufacture 10 crore tablets of 200 mg tablets from the 20 tonnes of API that it produces for HCQS. In fact, the company is fully integrated as it manufactures both the API and the key starting material for the drug which is used to manufacture the final formulation. Hence, the company is not dependant on any outside source for the raw materials to manufacture HCQS. This backward integration mitigates their risk from the current global spike seen in API and Key Starting Material prices for HCQS. The company at this time, however, is not supplying the API to any outside source, this is due to increased demand for the final product from the company.

When it comes to pricing, Cadila as per reports is charging just a little over Rs 3 per tablet. IPCA Labs has said they cannot disclose the financials but the price is lower than trade prices. Nonetheless, the company is confident on supplying its order of tablets to the government on time. They supplied 33 percent of the total order in 15 days to the Central Goverment and are looking to supply the remaining order by the end of the month. The company is in the process and is undertaking ramping up packing lines etc in order to achieve the targets.

When it comes to exports, the company is still awaiting clarity. They have been exporters of HCQS to countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Asia, Africa and Latin America but stopped due to the ban by the Indian government. The company has said they have had interactions with the government officials on exports and are in touch with officials. They have sent an application on batches that are ready for exports. The company is awaiting permission in order to undertake exports.