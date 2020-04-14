  • SENSEX
When should coronavirus lockdowns be lifted? WHO offers advice on adapting to a ‘new normal’

Updated : April 14, 2020 05:04 PM IST

A global public health crisis has meant countries around the world have effectively had to shut down, with many governments imposing draconian measures on the lives of billions of people.
Some European countries have laid out plans to emerge from lockdown as soon as this month after enduring several weeks of stringent social and economic restrictions.
“Our global connectedness means the risk of re-introduction and resurgence of the disease will continue,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, said at a media briefing on Monday.
