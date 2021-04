WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has released a new sticker pack in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to allow people creatively express the ‘joy, relief, and hope’ they feel about the possibilities of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Facebook-owned company said in a statement that users can show their appreciation for healthcare workers and their efforts to save lives during the pandemic through the ‘Vaccines for All’ stickers.

There are a total of 23 stickers of different expressions on vaccination, which include fist bumps and a few others. One of the stickers shows a healthcare professional monitoring what is possibly a health chart.

The sticker pack is now available on WhatsApp for both Android and iOS users. A user has to tap on the sticker store and go to the ‘All Stickers’ section to view and download the pack. “Together with the World Health Organisation, we’re encouraging everyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine, ” reads a message there.

On COVID-19 helplines, the instant messaging service is collaborating with 150 national and local governments, and global with organisations such as UNICEF and WHO. “We want to help governments and international organizations connect as many people around the world to vaccine information and services as possible, especially those in hard-to-reach places or in marginalised groups,” said a WhatsApp statement.

The company added that in India, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, and Argentina, governments are using these helplines to connect citizens to accurate vaccine information and registration. In Indonesia, 5 lakh medical workers registered for their vaccine appointments on this service in its first five days.

The fees that come from sending messages through its WhatsApp Business API have been waived off.

Earlier, the messaging platform had added an animated sticker pack with ‘Together at Home’ theme.