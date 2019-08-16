What's trending in pharma & healthcare space

Adani Ports 353.90 (-1.38%)
Asian Paints 1576.35 (+0.42%)
Axis Bank 665.65 (+0.37%)
Bajaj Auto 2701.00 (-0.48%)
Bajaj Finance 3311.85 (+0.67%)
Bajaj Finserv 7370.20 (-0.61%)
Bharti Airtel 356.45 (-1.32%)
Bharti Infratel 246.75 (-0.84%)
BPCL 350.85 (-1.02%)
Britannia 2460.15 (-0.76%)
Cipla 479.15 (+0.18%)
Coal India 200.90 (+0.20%)
Dr Reddys Labs 2484.75 (-1.08%)
Eicher Motors 16415.35 (-0.96%)
GAIL 127.40 (+0.51%)
Grasim 729.05 (-0.74%)
HCL Tech 1060.55 (-1.45%)
HDFC 2123.75 (+0.29%)
HDFC Bank 2213.90 (-0.7%)
Hero Motocorp 2644.75 (+0.40%)
Hindalco 174.90 (-3.16%)
HUL 1844.80 (+0.31%)
ICICI Bank 415.10 (-0.53%)
Indiabulls Hsg 506.50 (-8.13%)
IndusInd Bank 1392.00 (-0.63%)
Infosys 767.65 (-0.92%)
IOC 126.30 (-0.12%)
ITC 251.10 (+0.94%)
JSW Steel 222.30 (-2.39%)
Kotak Mahindra 1486.00 (-0.39%)
Larsen 1329.00 (-0.35%)
M&M 520.85 (-0.52%)
Maruti Suzuki 5802.45 (-0.23%)
NTPC 116.90 (-0.6%)
ONGC 127.25 (+0.32%)
Power Grid Corp 203.95 (-0.58%)
Reliance 1282.30 (-0.46%)
SBI 286.15 (-1.24%)
Sun Pharma 413.50 (-0.87%)
Tata Motors 118.25 (-2.19%)
Tata Steel 357.55 (-1.95%)
TCS 2175.05 (-1.33%)
Tech Mahindra 650.10 (-1.37%)
Titan Company 1078.50 (-0.51%)
UltraTechCement 4212.70 (-0.31%)
UPL 535.85 (+1.64%)
Vedanta 141.90 (-3.17%)
Wipro 247.20 (-1.53%)
Yes Bank 77.65 (+1.44%)
Zee Entertain 343.65 (+0.60%)