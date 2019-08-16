Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
What's trending in pharma & healthcare space

In this episode of The Medicine Box, Ekta Batra talks to Sujay Shetty of PwC who leads Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences segment at PWC India and has over 20 years of experience in the pharma and medical devices industry in India, the UK and South East Asia.

#TheMedicineBox on CNBCTV18.com aims to give you an insight on all things pharma and health â€“ from discussing trends in the industry to key issues in health with all the relevant experts. In this series, Batra talks to Shetty aboutÂ  the emerging trends in the pharma and healthcare space such as cost containment, M&A opportunities, capex and outlook on the US markets.

Anmol Ganjoo of JM Financial believes pharma sectorâ€™s recovery will be uneven
Pharmaceutical sector is coming out of a challenging time and the road to recovery will be uneven, says Anmol Ganjoo, director, JM Financial Institutional Securities in this episode of The Medicine Box.
16 Aug 2019
Biologics and complex chemistry will dominate pharma sector over the next 5 years, says Deepak Mallik of Edelweiss
14 Aug 2019
Recovery in the pharma sector is likely to be slow
13 Aug 2019
The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley
09 Aug 2019
Luke Coutinho on holistic approach to life with integrative and lifestyle medicine
08 Aug 2019
Obesity: The Big Picture â€” With Dr Dixit of 'The Dixit Diet' fame
07 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Anisha Jain: Sensex, Nifty set to open positive; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors in focus
16 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Future Retail, Glenmark Pharma, Coal India, Infosys in focus
14 Aug 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast With Mangalam Maloo: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Reliance Industries, DHFL, Jet Airways, Tata Motors in focus
13 Aug 2019
