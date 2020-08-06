  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Updated : August 06, 2020 11:53 AM IST

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.
U.S. regulators have assured scientists that political pressure will not determine when a coronavirus vaccine is approved
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

JK Lakshmi Cement shares fall over 5% on weak Q1 earnings

JK Lakshmi Cement shares fall over 5% on weak Q1 earnings

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 crore

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka's cases rise to 1.5 lakh; India's total cases surpass 19-lakh mark

Coronavirus News LIVE: Karnataka's cases rise to 1.5 lakh; India's total cases surpass 19-lakh mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement