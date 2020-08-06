Healthcare What you need to know about the coronavirus right now Updated : August 06, 2020 11:53 AM IST Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. U.S. regulators have assured scientists that political pressure will not determine when a coronavirus vaccine is approved Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply