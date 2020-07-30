  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Updated : July 30, 2020 11:46 AM IST

Asian countries had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the virus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency.
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel shares gain after better than expected Q1 earnings; Brokerages see more upside

Bharti Airtel shares gain after better than expected Q1 earnings; Brokerages see more upside

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 17% to Rs 198 crore

Colgate-Palmolive Q1 profit rises 17% to Rs 198 crore

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77%, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77%, says no impact of COVID-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement