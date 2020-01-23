What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Updated : January 23, 2020 12:19 PM IST
Global health authorities fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
There is no vaccine for the new virus, which China says is mutating. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.
