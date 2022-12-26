English
healthcare News

What to carry in your COVID safety kit while going to a New Year's Eve party?

What to carry in your COVID safety kit while going to a New Year’s Eve party?

What to carry in your COVID safety kit while going to a New Year’s Eve party?
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 1:56:53 PM IST (Published)

If you are planning to party and celebrate New Year’s Eve, here are some necessary items you should carry in your COVID safety kit.

The year 2022 is coming to an end but sadly, the COVID-19 threat is not over yet. Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Central government has asked states and Union Territories to take precautions and ensure there is no overcrowding, enough ventilation is maintained at indoor events and people follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Amid a surge in COVID cases in neighbouring China caused by BF.7 subvariant, it is important to take every possible precaution to avoid another pandemic situation in India.
Thus, if you are planning to party and celebrate New Year’s Eve, here are some necessary items you should carry in your COVID safety kit.
Face masks
Masks have become the priority when it comes to safeguarding yourself from viral infections. It is recommended to wear and carry N95 masks or double-layered masks for safety and protection.
ALSO READ: Beijing residents back to work as China limps towards living with COVID
Hand sanitiser
Another important item is a hand sanitiser to disinfect your hands. After touching any surface at a party or a high-risk area, make sure you immediately sanitize your hand with sanitiser, which has at least 60 to 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.
Disposable hand gloves
It is advisable to wear and carry disposable hand gloves to protect your hands. You can also use them to touch shared items or wear a fresh pair while eating.
Disinfectant wipes
Disinfectant wipes, which can remove viruses from surfaces and objects should be a part of your COVID safety kit. These wipes are bleach or hydrogen peroxide-based cleaners, which can be used to disinfect your keys, phones and wallets.
Common cold medicines and thermometers
Even if you do not have a cold or any such symptoms, it is advisable to carry common over-the-counter cold medicines to counter any cold allergies or prevent catching a cold in case you feel sick at a party. Cough drops and fever medicines such as Paracetamol and a thermometer will be handy for your COVID safety kit.
ALSO READ: India resets food subsidy as Covid-induced free foodgrain scheme to end after 28 months
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
