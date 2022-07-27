What is tomato fever? Symptoms, prevention and treatment

Tomato fever’ or ‘tomato flu’ has become a concern in Kerala and the surrounding region. After the first case of tomato fever was reported in a group of 80 children in Kerala on May 11, it was declared an endemic in the state. Since then, the flu has spread to other states, including parts of neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, raising an alarm.

As per a Hindustan Times report, officials worry that cases could increase with a possible spread due to reopening of schools after the summer break. The state government has issued warnings since it became an endemic.

Those with tomato fever develop red, tomato-like blisters and rashes on their bodies.

What is tomato fever?

Tomato fever is another name for tomato flu or HFMD (Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease). It commonly affects kids under the age of five. Tomato fever is highly contagious. However, the sickness does not pose any substantial risk to life.

Symptoms

Red blisters, rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration are common symptoms.

Patients may also feel fatigued or the colour of their hands or legs may change.

Other symptoms may develop such as coughing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, joint pain, alongside a headache and body soreness.

Causes of tomato fever

The exact cause of tomato fever is not known yet, but health experts suspect it may be caused by a virus or could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue.

Prevention

Since kids under the age of 5 are vulnerable to the disease, it is important to protect them by teaching them how to maintain social distancing. It is important to take utmost care of children’s hygiene, and make them wash their hands with soap and water frequently, especially after using the toilet and before eating.

If a child is showing flu-like symptoms he/she should not be sent to school or allowed to mingle with other kids.

Children should also be advised to not share their belongings.

Infected children should be given only treated or boiled water to drink. They should be prevented from scratching on the blisters.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for tomato fever. It is important to keep the children suffering from the disease well hydrated and rested. A doctor’s appointment is advised if a child is showing flu like symptoms or symptoms of the disease.

