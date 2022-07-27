What is the ring vaccination strategy that everybody is talking about

India has confirmed four cases of monkeypox virus, including one with no history of foreign travel, and one suspected case from Noida, Uttar Pradesh so far. While transmission and fatality for the self-limiting disease remain low, several states have gone on alert and imposed strict screening protocols for foreign travellers.

Despite the low chances of the monkeypox virus transforming into a full-blown pandemic or like COVID-19, countries are already undertaking vaccination programs to prevent further outbreaks of the disease.

However, unlike the mass vaccination program that was ushered across the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic the vaccination strategy for combatting monkeypox is more selective. Called the ring vaccination strategy, it is being already being used by health authorities.

Ring vaccination strategy is a vaccination program where only the close contacts of an infected individual are vaccinated against a disease. Under the strategy, the close contacts of those contacts are also vaccinated.

This “ring” of protection surrounds infected individuals and thus, prevents outbreaks of diseases with lower transmissibility from spreading further.

The vaccination strategy was used to eradicate the smallpox virus in the last portion of the 20th century in many countries. The strategy is effective because it always a limited number of vaccines to be used judiciously to prevent the infection from spreading to those most at risk from already infected individuals. But a ring vaccination strategy also requires proactive surveillance.

“Ring vaccination requires thorough and rapid surveillance and epidemiologic case investigation,” says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine being effective in preventing monkeypox, healthcare professionals in India have also called on the central government to implement a ring vaccination strategy for monkeypox.