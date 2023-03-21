What is the deadly fungus Candida auris fast spreading in US — symptoms & concerns

The most worrying fact about Candida auris is that it is resistant to most medications. C.auris fungal infections have a mortality rate of 30-60 percent and mostly hit already compromised patients.

A deadly, rare and drug-resistant fungi strain is rapidly spreading across the US, the country’s health authorities announced on Monday, March 21. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the fungal species Candida auris is quickly becoming a public healthcare threat, as infections continue to rise.

“The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasises the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control,” Dr Meghan Lyman, CDC epidemiologist, said.

The drug-resistant fungal strain is quickly becoming a cause of concern for public health authorities as the number of cases is rising and the infection is being found in new areas.

“We’ve seen increases not just in areas of ongoing transmission, but also in new areas,” Dr Lyman added. The CDC added that the fungi had infected over 2,377 people in the US alone last year, a significant increase from the 53 reported cases in 2016.

What is Candida auris?

First identified in Japan in 2009, Candida auris is a fungal species belonging to the genus Candida.

The species belongs to the same genus as other fungi that had been responsible for causing the white fungus outbreak in India during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most fungal strains in the genus are unable to infect humans.

The fungus can grow over the skin of an individual, colonising their skin without causing any illness. This is known as asymptomatic colonisation. However, Candida auris, or C. auris, can also infect the bloodstream in individuals.

The infection can then spread to the internal organs as well as the central nervous system. Once the infection invades the body, it has a mortality rate of 30-60 percent, reported the CDC.

The disease first appeared in the US about seven years ago but saw a threatening increase in its numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are its symptoms?

There are no distinctive symptoms for an infection of Candida auris. The most common symptoms of the infection include fever and chills that persist even after taking other medication.

Worse yet, the infection is often mistaken for those caused by other Candida species. Only a laboratory test is able to conclusively determine the cause.

Most cases seem to occur in healthcare settings, especially in patients who are receiving long-term care. Patients who have invasive tubes, like breathing tubes, feeding tubes and central venous catheters are at a higher risk. Other risk factors for the fungal disease include recent surgery, diabetes, and use of broad spectrum antibiotics and antifungal medication.

"Unfortunately, multi-drug resistant organisms such as C. auris have become more prevalent among our highest risk individuals, such as residents in long-term care facilities," Tammy Yates, Mississippi State Department of Health Spokesperson, told NBC News.

While more information is needed on the exact mechanism of how the fungus is able to infect bodies, it is thought to spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. These include medical equipment or spaces, and from one person to another.

“If someone is found to have Candida auris on their skin, you need to isolate them to try to prevent new people from being colonised," Andrej Spec, associate professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine, told the Wall Street Journal.

There is no vaccine to prevent the spread of the fungus either.

Why is the CDC concerned about it?

The CDC, along with other public health experts and agencies, is concerned about the fungus due to a few different reasons:

The most concerning fact about Candida auris is that it is resistant to most medications. These include resistance to the most common antifungal medication used to treat other Candida strains.

Another cause of concern for this strain is the fact that Candida auris can cause outbreaks in healthcare settings, especially among already highly-susceptible patients.

The high rate of mortality along with the fact that the particular fungal infection is hard to identify only heighten the risks associated with Candida auris.

