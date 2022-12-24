What is the Air Suvidha portal and what international flyers are required to do?

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have reintroduced contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha portal.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in several countries, India has put fliers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand on its watch list. Declaring the current health status on Air Suvidha has been made compulsory once again for international passengers arriving from these countries.

What is Air Suvidha?

Air Suvidha is a system of self-reporting and exemption for all international passengers arriving from at-risk countries. All passengers can apply online for a self-declaration/self-reporting form to declare their current health status.

The mandatory self-reporting application is forwarded to the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Passengers can then refer to their email for the updated application document and approval. Using the Self Reporting application’s request number, passengers can auto-fill the application for exemption as well.

What do International Passengers need to do?

All international passengers arriving in India from at-risk countries are mandated to declare their current health status on the Air Suvidha portal before boarding their flight. They also need to upload necessary documents including a copy of their passport.

They need to upload a negative RT-PCR report (conducted within 72 hrs before the journey) and complete a vaccination certificate/proof.

They may need to declare the travel history of the last 14 days.

They may also need to quarantine for the mandated period after arrival.

Other details that may be required are name and personal details, flight details including seat, and PNR number of the flight. Date of arrival and complete address of arrival destination.

People who are exempted from mandatory institution quarantine:

Pregnant women

Those who recently suffered a death in the family.

Those suffering from serious illnesses (Description needed).

Parents accompanied by children below 10 years.

Those carrying COVID-19 negative certificates (RT PCR test only).

The exemption request form must be filled out and submitted online with supporting documents 72 hours before boarding the flight. The requests will be approved/rejected online by respective state authorities.

The precautionary and surveillance steps come amid a series of high-level meetings following a spike in cases seen in China and other parts of the world.

So far, any flight restrictions have been ruled out and random testing of 2 percent of international passengers for COVID-19 is already being performed.