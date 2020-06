With the world gradually trying to get back on track following the coronavirus outbreak, questions are being raised on how people globally can transfer from the current social distancing norms to leading normal lives. As COVID-19 remains a major threat, people are arguing that rather than eliminating social distancing norms, a much smarter way to deal with the current scenario would be gradual expansion of a "social bubble".

What is social bubble

A social bubble is a close-set of people i.e. like family, with whom we interact on a regular basis. During the current lockdown, a social bubble is limited to the members of a household with whom one interacts on a daily basis.

However, as things normalise and conditions in general improve, this bubble can grow larger. It can then include close friends and relatives and neighbours. This in a later stage can expand further and include any person with whom we may need to get in contact with in our daily lives.

The idea is that if people decide to expand their bubble gradually and make sure that they meet and contact only those who come inside their existing bubble, the risk of the spread of COVID-19 can be limited.

It also reduces the psychological and financial harm of lockdowns. However, questions have been raised on how effective this gradual expansion will be given that complications arises when a selected number of friends and relatives are included in the list while the reminder are kept out.

Who have adopted the system