What is sciatica, the nerve condition that Mike Tyson is suffering from?

By CNBCTV18.com

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson recently revealed that he is suffering from a nerve-impacting condition that sometimes makes him immobile. The condition, called sciatica, tends to cause nerve-wracking pain in the lower back and legs.

Last month, the boxing legend was photographed in a wheelchair at the Miami International Airport. On being asked about it during an interview with Newsmax TV, Tyson spoke about his condition and said it makes it difficult for him to talk sometimes.

“I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have,” he said.

What is sciatica?

This condition refers to pain that gets induced along the path of the sciatic nerve. This is the nerve that runs from your lower back, through the buttocks, and down both legs. Sciatica arises when the nerve is pressured by either an overgrown bone or a herniated disk, as per Mayo Clinic. Sciatica leads to inflammation, pain, or a feeling of numbness in the affected part of the lower body.

Causes

The condition is caused when the sciatic nerve gets compressed or pinched. One of the common causes of the condition is bone spurs, which is an overgrowth of bone in the spinal area. Other factors that may induce this condition are a herniated disk in the spine or, rather rarely, a tumour. Diabetes may also contribute to the development of this nerve condition. Multiple risk factors can contribute to the disease becoming severe, including age, obesity, occupation, or excessive sitting.

Symptoms

Symptoms of sciatica generally arise as pain, which can get induced almost anywhere along the pathway of the sciatic nerve. This area includes the lower back, the buttock, and the back of the thigh or calf. The pain may vary from mild discomfort to acute, burning pain.

It also flares up sometimes, more like a jolt or an electric shock, which is reported to be the case with Tyson. Sciatica, if mild in intensity, tends to go away with time, if not, then it may induce other issues such as weakness in the legs or trouble in controlling bowel or bladder movement.

