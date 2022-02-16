What is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), that Bappi Lahiri suffered from; its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69 in Mumbai on February 15. The composer and playback singer had been admitted at the CritiCare hospital due to recurrent chest infections caused by obstructive sleep apnea (OSE), the most common sleep-related breathing disorder.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). We had discharged him on Monday

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea refers to serious sleep disorders where breathing repeatedly stops throughout sleep. This can lead to a variety of cascading ailments. Due to the fact that sleep, especially REM sleep, which is essential for feelings of restfulness and energy, is constantly disturbed. Those suffering from sleep apnea for a long time can have potentially debilitating effects on the body.

This is especially true for cardiac ailments like hypertension, stroke, cardiomyopathy, heart failure, diabetes and heart attack. Untreated sleep apnea can also result in hormonal ailments like type 2 diabetes, excessive weight loss or gain, increased levels of cortisol and cholesterol, and even issues with the liver.

Types of sleep apnea

There are three broad types of sleep apnea -- obstructive, mixed and central. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common of the three, where individuals’ tongues, soft palettes, and the muscles in the throat relax and cause the windpipe to be obstructed or close.

Central sleep apnea (CSA) is caused when the brain stops sending the appropriate electrical signals to the muscles which control breathing during sleep. As the muscles don’t receive the appropriate instructions from the brain, the body stops breathing.

Mixed sleep apnea is caused by a combination of both CSA and OSA.

What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?

The most common symptom of sleep apnea is snoring, though other symptoms like excessive daytime fatigue, mood imbalances, hypersomnia and insomnia are also common. Individuals with sleep apnea are also noted to make snorting or gasping noises during sleep.

The most common symptoms of sleep apnea, according to Mayo Clinic, are:

• Excessive daytime fatigue.

• Snoring.

• Gasping or choking during sleep.

• Dry mouth or sore throat after waking up.

• Morning headache.

• Difficulty concentrating during the day.

• Mood changes, such as depression or irritability.

• High blood pressure.

• Sexual dysfunction.

How is it identified?

Certain individuals are more at risk of sleep apnea and should carefully monitor their sleep to ensure that their breathing does not stop during the night. The elderly, overweight, and males who use alcohol, drugs or smoke are some of the highest risk groups.

Other risk factors include, a family history of apnea or sleeping disorders, a wider neck circumference, nasal congestion, habitual mouth breathing. Those with ailments like type 2 diabetes, cardiac issues, Parkinson's disease, PCOS, hormonal disorders, or chronic lung diseases are also prone to this condition.

Doctors use sleep monitors, sleep studies, physical exams and medical history to diagnose cases of sleep apnea in individuals.

How is it treated?

Depending on the severity of sleep apnea -- mild, moderate, or severe -- a patient may be prescribed anything from lifestyle changes to an assisted breathing machine for treatment. Lifestyle changes remain the most effective way for most to treat cases of OSA, while for CSA and mixed sleep apnea, machines like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.

Other assisted breathing devices like auto-CPAP, BPAP units, adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) units and so on can also be used to treat sleep apnea.

Finally, if no other intervention seems to be successful or if sleep apnea is being caused due to some rare jaw structure issue, surgical options would be considered as a last resort.