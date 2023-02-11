What is lymphatic filariasis and how the government plans to combat the disease

Lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, is a parasitic disease caused by filarial worms. It is a major public health problem in many tropical and subtropical countries, particularly in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific. Lymphatic filariasis affects over 120 million people in 72 countries, with India accounting for 40 percent of the global case burden.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will launch a nationwide campaign to tackle lymphatic filariasis (LF). The country is aiming at eliminating the disease by 2027 through a door-to-door mass drug administration program. The government will focus on high-burden districts of the 10 affected states – Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

What is lymphatic filariasis?

Lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, is a parasitic disease caused by filarial worms Wuchereria bancrofti, Brugia malayi, and Brugia timori. The disease is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes and affects the lymphatic system, leading to the blockage of the lymphatic vessels and swelling in the legs, arms, and other parts of the body. In severe cases, the swelling can become so extensive that it can cause significant physical disfigurement. This can make it difficult for affected individuals to perform normal day-to-day activities and can lead to disability.

What will the government do?

As part of the government’s campaign to combat lymphatic filariasis, the ministry has developed a five-pronged strategy. Firstly, the government will institute preventive chemotherapy by administering anti-filariasis drugs in a door-to-door campaign. The government will also be working to improve early screening and diagnostics tools to catch cases of lymphatic filariasis as early as possible. Since the parasites are transmitted by infected mosquitoes, an important strategy is to introduce different vector control systems to keep the number of mosquitoes in check. By raising awareness about the disease and its transmission, the government aims to encourage communities to adopt effective preventive measures.

