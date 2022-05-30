What is Long COVID? Here’s the latest on its causes, symptoms and more

Long COVID, which has created great confusion among health experts, could potentially impact millions of people worldwide in a few years. Several studies estimate that 10 to 30 percent of people report persistent or new medical issues months after recovering from initial Coronavirus infections. The symptoms differ in intensity as well as duration.

What is Long COVID?

The conditions of Long COVID are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems that people experience after recovering from COVID-19. Most who get infected recover within a few days to a few weeks. However, after 4-8 weeks of recovery, some experience new or recurring health problems.

Currently, there is no test to diagnose Long COVID, or no definite treatment is available.

Symptoms of Long COVID

People who recovered with mild or moderate illness and people without any underlying conditions can also experience Long COVID symptoms. These include, fatigue, shortness of breath, an erratic heart rate, headaches, dizziness, depression, problems with memory and concentration.

What causes Long COVID?

The cause of Long COVID is currently unclear. According to experts, long COVID may be caused by an immune response that goes into overdrive when a patient first gets sick. According to Dr Michael Peluso, infectious disease physician (University of California), this may lead to inflammation and damage throughout the body, eventually resulting in long COVID symptoms, reported the New York Times.

Other studies have found abnormal blood clots to be the cause behind many long COVID symptoms.

In a recent study published in the journal Blood Advances, elevated levels of blood clotting markers in about 55 percent of people with long COVID were seen. As per the exercise testing done during the study, these people were four times more likely to show persistent deficits in exercise capacity.

Another study, published in the Journal of American Chemical Society, suggested that there is a mechanism to explain why some people develop complicated long COVID symptoms. The study also observed the symptom of micro blood clots in people with long COVID, as reported by TOI.

Researchers found that amyloids, an abnormal type of proteins that cause Alzheimer’s, could be formed during COVID infections. These misfolded spike proteins interact with the immune system and may result in blood clots and neurological symptoms.

Who is at risk?

Anyone who was infected with COVID can experience Long COVID symptoms. Experts also suggest that even children may face long COVID symptoms. A US research on long COVID found that older adults may be at higher risk of long COVID, and no vaccination can prevent it.