English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsWhat is frontotemporal dementia? All you need to know about Bruce Willis’ untreatable condition

What is frontotemporal dementia? All you need to know about Bruce Willis’ untreatable condition

What is frontotemporal dementia? All you need to know about Bruce Willis’ untreatable condition
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 18, 2023 12:47:50 PM IST (Published)

Frontotemporal dementia affects men and women equally and symptoms typically start between the ages of 40 and 65. Signs and symptoms of FTD vary from patient to patient. While some people with FTD have dramatic changes in their personalities and become socially inappropriate or emotionally indifferent, others lose the ability to communicate and use language.

Hollywood action legend Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The actor's family explained that his condition had worsened since the 2022 diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects a patient's ability to understand language and communicate.

Recommended Articles

View All
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” a post on the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration said.
What is frontotemporal dementia?
Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, refers to a group of brain disorders that affect the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes.
These parts of the brain are associated with controlling a person’s behaviour, personality, and language, according to the Mayo Clinic.
ALSO READ | Action star Bruce Willis' rare dementia has no cure, says family
In FTD, these lobes of the brain atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.
FTD affects both men and women equally, and the symptoms typically start between the ages of 40 and 65, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Symptoms
Signs and symptoms of FTD vary from patient to patient. While some people with FTD have dramatic changes in their personalities and become socially inappropriate or emotionally indifferent, others lose the ability to communicate and use language. Signs and symptoms of FTD get worse over years.
Behavioural symptoms
  1. Increasingly inappropriate social behaviour due to loss of empathy and other interpersonal skills.
  2. Lack of judgment and loss of inhibition.
  3. Lack of interest (apathy), similar to depression.
  4. Repetitive compulsive behaviour, such as clicking, tapping feet or smacking lips.
  5. Changes in eating habits and eating inedible objects.
  6. Trouble naming things, possibly replacing a specific word with general words.
  7. No longer knowing the meaning of words and having hesitant speech that may sound telegraphic.
    8. Physical Symptoms
    1. Tremors
    2. Rigidity
    3. Muscle spasms or twitches and poor coordination
    4. Difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness
    5. Falls or walking problems
      6. Causes
      What causes the changes in the frontal lobes of the brain is usually unknown.
      Genetic mutations have been linked to FTD but more than half of the people who develop the disease have no family history of dementia.
      ALSO READ: 'Die-Hard' fame US-superstar Bruce Willis diagnosed with rare dementia, family confirms
      Researchers have found shared genetics and molecular pathways between frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), but more research needs to be done to understand the actual cause, as per Mayo Clinic.
      Treatment
       Currently, there are no available treatments to treat or slow the progression of FTD.
      Healthcare providers may prescribe medicine to treat symptoms which include antidepressants for anxiety and control obsessive-compulsive behaviours and prescription sleeping aids to help ease insomnia and other sleep disturbances.
      Antipsychotic medicine may also help in reducing irrational and compulsive behaviours and behaviour modification may help control unacceptable or risky activities.
      Speech and language pathologists and therapists can help patients with the adjustment to some of the language and speech changes caused by FTD.
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Bruce Willisdementiaexplainer

      Next Article

      Sajid Nadiadwala turns 57 today: From Baaghi 3 to Highway, top hits of the film producer

      Shows

      View All

      Top Budget Opinions

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X