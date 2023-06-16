What is Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF)? Causes, symptoms and treatment

The deadly virus has already spread to the UK, Pakistan and countries in Europe and Africa.
A new threat of a deadly virus has emerged after Pakistani health officials reported two deaths from the deadly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF). The virus was earlier found to be spreading in Europe and the UK, while Namibia had declared an outbreak of the virus in May.
According to the World Health Organization, the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is caused by a tick-borne virus (nairovirus) and it has a case fatality rate of 10 to 40 percent.
Alert issued for countries
A high alert was issued in Pakistan after two deaths and 16 cases of the virus were reported in Balochistan this year. Eleven of the total cases were reported this month, according to Al Jazeera.
In the UK, the government's Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has also been informed of a “highly likely” spread of the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) due to climate change.
“The ticks are moving up through Europe due to climate change, with longer and drier summers,” said Professor Ali Mirazimi, a virologist at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden in a Mirror report.
In May, Namibia declared an outbreak of CCHF after a patient died in the capital Windhoek.
The virus has been spreading in Europe too in countries like Spain where one death was reported in Madrid in April.
What is Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever?
Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral fever which causes haemorrhages in the body. It is usually transmitted by ticks but it can also be contracted through contact with infected animal tissue.
The virus can lead to epidemics, and it has a high case-fatality ratio of 10-40 percent.
The disease, which is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia, can cause outbreaks as it is difficult to prevent and treat.
How does it spread?
The virus is primarily spread by a type of tick that infects small animals in early stages of life and then moves to larger animals like livestock.
The infected tick can produce thousands of infected eggs and the young ticks further spread the infection.
Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever can also contract through contact with infected animal tissues during and after the slaughter of infected animals.
Symptoms
The incubation period of the disease is usually 1–3 days after a tick bite, with a maximum of 9 days. The same is usually 5–6 days in case of contact with infected animal tissue.
Symptoms of CCHF are sudden. These include:
There could be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, followed by sharp mood swings and confusion. After 2–4 days sleepiness, depression and lassitude, may set in with detectable liver enlargement.
Other clinical signs include:
Treatment
As per the WHO, general supportive care with treatment of symptoms is the primary approach to managing the disease. Anti-viral drug Ribavirin could also be used in oral and intravenous formulations.
