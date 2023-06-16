What is Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF)? Causes, symptoms and treatment

The deadly virus has already spread to the UK, Pakistan and countries in Europe and Africa.

A new threat of a deadly virus has emerged after Pakistani health officials reported two deaths from the deadly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF). The virus was earlier found to be spreading in Europe and the UK, while Namibia had declared an outbreak of the virus in May.

According to the World Health Organization, the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is caused by a tick-borne virus (nairovirus) and it has a case fatality rate of 10 to 40 percent.

Alert issued for countries

A high alert was issued in Pakistan after two deaths and 16 cases of the virus were reported in Balochistan this year. Eleven of the total cases were reported this month, according to Al Jazeera.