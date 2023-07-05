What is Aspartame, which the WHO may declare a possible carcinogen

The debate on aspartame continues as over the years the artificial sweetener has been linked to increased risk of serious health problems such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, etc. On the other hand, the likes of USFDA have indicated that scientific evidence is safe when it is manufactured and used under correct conditions.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener derived from aspartic acid, which has gained widespread usage since its approval as a safe product by the USFDA in 1981. With its sweetness, being 200 times sweeter than sugar, only a small quantity is required to sweeten various food and beverage products. Marketed under popular brands like Equal and NutraSweet, aspartame serves as a commonly used sugar substitute in the industry.

Aspartame, widely recognized as a table-top sweetener, is commonly found in a variety of products including chewing gums, dry cereals, beverages, dessert mixes, and dairy products. Known for its low-calorie and sugar-free properties, aspartame is often marketed as a suitable option for those seeking "diet," "no or low-calorie," or "zero sugar" alternatives

. However, it's important to note that aspartame tends to lose its sweetness when exposed to heat, which is why it is not typically used in baked goods.

Regulators such as in the US and EU have indicated that a certain amount of aspartame is safe to consume each day over a person’s lifetime. The USFDA for example says that 50 mg per kg of body weight per day of aspartame is safe to consumer while European regulators peg it slightly lower at 40 mg per kg per day. People who eat and drink products containing aspartame are expected to consume around 4.9 mg per kg per day which is less than 10 percent of the USFDA’s average daily intake.

The debate on aspartame continues as over the years the artificial sweetener has been linked to increased risk of serious health problems such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, strokes, weight gain etc.

On the other hand, the likes of USFDA have indicated that scientific evidence is safe when it is manufactured and used under correct conditions. Regulators says they have reviewed studies on aspartame and continue to monitor new information on it.

It is important to note there are some people can react to aspartame. This is because of a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria or PKU. Those who do have it should avoid or restrict aspartame. ​