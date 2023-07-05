CNBC TV18
What is Aspartame, which the WHO may declare a possible carcinogen

What is Aspartame, which the WHO may declare a possible carcinogen

By Ekta Batra  Jul 5, 2023

The debate on aspartame continues as over the years the artificial sweetener has been linked to increased risk of serious health problems such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, etc. On the other hand, the likes of USFDA have indicated that scientific evidence is safe when it is manufactured and used under correct conditions.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener derived from aspartic acid, which has gained widespread usage since its approval as a safe product by the USFDA in 1981. With its sweetness, being 200 times sweeter than sugar, only a small quantity is required to sweeten various food and beverage products. Marketed under popular brands like Equal and NutraSweet, aspartame serves as a commonly used sugar substitute in the industry.

Aspartame, widely recognized as a table-top sweetener, is commonly found in a variety of products including chewing gums, dry cereals, beverages, dessert mixes, and dairy products. Known for its low-calorie and sugar-free properties, aspartame is often marketed as a suitable option for those seeking "diet," "no or low-calorie," or "zero sugar" alternatives
. However, it's important to note that aspartame tends to lose its sweetness when exposed to heat, which is why it is not typically used in baked goods.
X